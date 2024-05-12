Vaxcyte’s (PCVX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

PCVX stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.19. 533,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,693. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 0.94. Vaxcyte has a fifty-two week low of $44.20 and a fifty-two week high of $82.04.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.28. Research analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Vaxcyte

In related news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 2,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $192,799.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,670 shares in the company, valued at $10,956,979. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $192,799.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,956,979. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jim Wassil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total value of $221,130.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,279,000.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,294 shares of company stock worth $4,254,105 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Vaxcyte by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 451.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 96.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

