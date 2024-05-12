Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,750 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.9% of Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $24,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $394,858,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,846 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 464.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,054,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,253 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $250,488,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,796,000.

VTV stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.40. 1,308,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,362,031. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $163.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.84 and its 200-day moving average is $150.95. The company has a market cap of $115.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

