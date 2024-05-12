Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Bought by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,616,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,352,504. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0892 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

