Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Soundwatch Capital LLC

Soundwatch Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,548 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.3% of Soundwatch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Soundwatch Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Motco raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $478.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,347,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,368,322. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $471.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $445.48. The company has a market cap of $433.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.83 and a 1-year high of $483.23.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

