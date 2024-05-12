Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) is Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s Largest Position

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,227 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 3.4% of Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. owned 0.25% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $43,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VONG. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,990.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $75,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VONG traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $86.62. 580,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,604. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $87.75. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.33.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

