Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Pecaut & CO.

Pecaut & CO. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 682,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,224 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,244,000 after acquiring an additional 103,829 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,668,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,938 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $343.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,833. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $252.08 and a 52-week high of $348.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $339.20 and a 200-day moving average of $319.25.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

