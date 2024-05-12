Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 2.9% of Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $345,621,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,847,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,534,000 after acquiring an additional 254,175 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 398,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,989,000 after acquiring an additional 242,983 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,187,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,193,000 after acquiring an additional 240,572 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 971,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,934,000 after purchasing an additional 192,408 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.14. 679,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.65. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.67 and a 52 week high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

