Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Short Interest Up 26.4% in April

Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the April 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Core Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Dentgroup LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $214,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Auour Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $282,000.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCRB traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $75.24. 98,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,932. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.85 and a 200-day moving average of $75.68. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.22 and a fifty-two week high of $77.75.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Core Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

