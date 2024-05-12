VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Canoe Financial LP

Canoe Financial LP cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53,565 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 42,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 150,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $35.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.01. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $35.88. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

