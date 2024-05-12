Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $42.36

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $42.36 and traded as low as $38.05. Value Line shares last traded at $39.79, with a volume of 820 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Value Line in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Value Line alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VALU

Value Line Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $375.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.82 and its 200-day moving average is $42.42.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.13 million during the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 47.81%.

Value Line Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Value Line

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Value Line in the first quarter worth $346,000. Auxier Asset Management acquired a new position in Value Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in Value Line during the 4th quarter worth about $350,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Value Line during the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Value Line during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

About Value Line

(Get Free Report)

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.