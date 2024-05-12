Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Sells 1,926 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 335,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the period. MetLife makes up 1.7% of Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $22,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.85.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MetLife news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
MetLife Trading Up 0.3 %
MET traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,294,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,355. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $74.68.
MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.
MetLife Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.91%.
MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
About MetLife
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
