Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Sells 1,677 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 14,067 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 2.3% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 8.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 21,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the third quarter worth about $452,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter worth about $880,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $190,238.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,801. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $190,238.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,801. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,864 shares of company stock worth $1,390,597. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Argus upped their target price on State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.04.

State Street Price Performance

STT stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.58. 1,479,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,898,532. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $79.90. The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.37.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. State Street had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

State Street Company Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

