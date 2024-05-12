Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Elevance Health comprises approximately 1.5% of Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $19,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

NYSE:ELV traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $539.18. 841,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,086. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $543.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $516.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $491.50.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.42.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

