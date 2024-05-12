Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 71.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,394 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $5,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BNDX. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 112,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 84,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 12,307 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 25,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BNDX traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.66. 2,616,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,352,504. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.81 and its 200-day moving average is $48.90.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.0892 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.