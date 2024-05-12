Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Has $21.80 Million Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,445 shares during the quarter. Progressive makes up about 1.7% of Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $21,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 70,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after acquiring an additional 24,763 shares during the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 21,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $228.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,859.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,139 shares of company stock worth $7,458,139 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE PGR traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,128,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $217.77.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.