Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Has $21.30 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. decreased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,024 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 1.7% of Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $21,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,562 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,907 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 8,307 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 27,204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Oracle Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,122,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,949,998. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.46 and a 200 day moving average of $113.78. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $96.33 and a twelve month high of $132.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

