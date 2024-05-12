Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Has $17.87 Million Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $17,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 324.2% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. Stephens began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.85.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DRI traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,082,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,783. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.09. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $176.84.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.01). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.43%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $192,857.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,717.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $192,857.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,717.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,800.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,599 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,891. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

