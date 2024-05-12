Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Has $13.59 Million Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 98.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 147,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,235 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $13,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000.

NYSEARCA PPA traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.87. 116,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,687. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.59. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $77.17 and a 1-year high of $105.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.74.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

