Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Decreases Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. cut its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,023 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,499 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $5,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 14,650.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NetApp in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $770,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,409 shares in the company, valued at $15,660,024.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $770,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,409 shares in the company, valued at $15,660,024.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $876,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,068,738.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,371 shares of company stock worth $4,139,505. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.50. 1,703,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.42 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 109.49%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

