Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Cuts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 47,869 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Down 0.6 %

PFE stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.01. 25,849,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,206,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -466.83, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $40.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.10.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,800.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.