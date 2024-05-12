Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Buys 1,212 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,626 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 7.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 38,609 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,183,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 9.6% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.48.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,623.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,456,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 253,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,208,526. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at $9,623.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,416 shares of company stock valued at $9,804,298. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of QCOM traded up $1.54 on Friday, reaching $182.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,702,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,603,319. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $184.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.95 and a 200-day moving average of $149.05.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 43.01%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

