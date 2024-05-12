Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 294,000 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the April 15th total of 374,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 196,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Universal Insurance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Universal Insurance in a report on Monday, April 1st.

In other news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $394,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,162,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,919,806.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,737,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,301,000 after purchasing an additional 35,045 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,544,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,384,000 after buying an additional 41,425 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Universal Insurance during the first quarter valued at $326,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Universal Insurance by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 164,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 12,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Universal Insurance by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 313,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

UVE opened at $20.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Universal Insurance has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $22.38. The firm has a market cap of $592.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.72 and its 200-day moving average is $17.74.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $375.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.12 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Insurance will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

