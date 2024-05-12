UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stake Lowered by Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 3.0% of Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Soundwatch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,574 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 459.9% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 948,527 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $499,371,000 after buying an additional 779,107 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $5.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $512.81. 2,784,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,608,288. The company has a market cap of $471.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.55. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $436.38 and a twelve month high of $554.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $482.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $511.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.97%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.