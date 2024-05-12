UBS Group Trims Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Target Price to $60.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $87.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on JACK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush upgraded Jack in the Box from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jack in the Box from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.28.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.81. 794,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,059. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.81. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $52.63 and a 52-week high of $99.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.08.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.95. The business had revenue of $487.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.76 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Insider Activity at Jack in the Box

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $96,676.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,155,720.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JACK. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 996,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,342,000 after buying an additional 425,079 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at $11,424,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 840.9% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 129,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after purchasing an additional 115,972 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 678.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,588,000 after purchasing an additional 91,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at $4,786,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

