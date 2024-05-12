U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.
U.S. Energy stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.15. 29,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,156. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average is $1.12. U.S. Energy has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.39 million during the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 56.50% and a negative net margin of 138.09%.
U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.
