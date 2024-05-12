U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

U.S. Energy stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.15. 29,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,156. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average is $1.12. U.S. Energy has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.39 million during the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 56.50% and a negative net margin of 138.09%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in U.S. Energy stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy Corp. ( NASDAQ:USEG Free Report ) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,494 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,772 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned 0.37% of U.S. Energy worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

