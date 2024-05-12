U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Short Interest Update

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a growth of 184.0% from the April 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

U.S. Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:USEG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 29,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,156. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12. U.S. Energy has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $1.76.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.39 million during the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 56.50% and a negative net margin of 138.09%.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Energy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in U.S. Energy stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Energy Corp. ( NASDAQ:USEG Free Report ) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,494 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 17,772 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of U.S. Energy worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Energy in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

