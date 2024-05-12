TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of TrueBlue in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Sidoti Csr analyst M. Riddick now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.14). The consensus estimate for TrueBlue’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for TrueBlue’s FY2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on TrueBlue from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on TrueBlue from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

TrueBlue Stock Down 3.1 %

TBI opened at $10.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $330.77 million, a PE ratio of -29.24, a PEG ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average of $12.85. TrueBlue has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $19.06.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $403.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.24 million. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBI. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in TrueBlue during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in TrueBlue by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 629.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 31,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the 3rd quarter worth $1,451,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

About TrueBlue

(Get Free Report)

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.