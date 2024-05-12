TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Position Boosted by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTE. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,184,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,431,000 after buying an additional 419,487 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,364,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,106,000 after acquiring an additional 52,562 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,648,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,480,000 after acquiring an additional 129,960 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,160,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,852,000 after acquiring an additional 11,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,765,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,848,000 after acquiring an additional 590,372 shares during the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TotalEnergies

In other TotalEnergies news, Director Se Totalenergies bought 196,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TTE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.82. 625,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,656. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.61. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $54.94 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The company has a market cap of $173.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTE. Scotiabank upped their target price on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

