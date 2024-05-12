Toncoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $253.90 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 12th. In the last week, Toncoin has traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $23.96 billion and approximately $253.90 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.02 or 0.00011464 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00011471 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001517 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,215.09 or 1.00002456 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00013270 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00008680 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,106,489,108 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,106,481,812.840062 with 3,473,957,847.6323433 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 6.9313512 USD and is up 1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 316 active market(s) with $297,032,346.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

