Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RHI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Robert Half by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Robert Half by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Robert Half by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 67,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Robert Half during the third quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $154,714.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,267.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $603,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,970,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $154,714.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,713 shares in the company, valued at $746,267.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on RHI shares. Truist Financial upgraded Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.14.

Robert Half Price Performance

NYSE RHI opened at $70.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.04. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.30. Robert Half Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $88.39.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Robert Half had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.47%.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

