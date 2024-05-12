Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Trims Stake in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its position in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,190 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.11% of Couchbase worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BASE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter worth about $67,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Couchbase during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Couchbase by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Couchbase

In related news, CAO William Robert Carey sold 4,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $123,624.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,906.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Couchbase news, CAO William Robert Carey sold 4,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $123,624.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,906.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Margaret Chow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $305,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 217,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,646,381. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,515,192 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BASE stock opened at $26.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.50. Couchbase, Inc. has a one year low of $13.97 and a one year high of $32.00.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.56 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 44.54% and a negative return on equity of 54.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BASE. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

