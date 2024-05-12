Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 49,984 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 300,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,984 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.73% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $9,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 21.2% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Lawrence Dolan sold 28,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $1,085,897.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,016,712.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 190,080 shares of company stock valued at $7,221,633 over the last 90 days. 18.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Up 0.9 %

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $37.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.53. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $41.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.70.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a net margin of 5.74% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%. The business had revenue of $228.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

