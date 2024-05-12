Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 132 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 426.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,059,385 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 978.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,781,000 after purchasing an additional 495,860 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 19,454.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 485,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,860,000 after purchasing an additional 482,854 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,107,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,531,000 after purchasing an additional 334,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 532,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,235,000 after purchasing an additional 324,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB opened at $254.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $251.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.71 and a 1-year high of $260.58.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,596,589.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at $12,879,483.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,570 shares of company stock valued at $36,752,777 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.74.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

