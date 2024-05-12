Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 11,720 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,720 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,744,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $849,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 21,126.4% during the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 534,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,003,000 after acquiring an additional 532,174 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.70.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $38.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $300.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $38.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.84 and its 200-day moving average is $33.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.