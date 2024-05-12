Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Reduces Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,140 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 31,400 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $14,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 7,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 9,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Shopify from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC decreased their price target on Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on Shopify from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.86.

Shares of SHOP opened at $58.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.68. The stock has a market cap of $75.83 billion, a PE ratio of -346.71 and a beta of 2.20. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.99.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

