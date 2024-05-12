Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Reduces Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,128 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $10,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 57,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,282,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 314,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,832,000 after acquiring an additional 15,182 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 241,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,853,000 after acquiring an additional 24,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 55,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.99.

WFC stock opened at $61.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $37.18 and a 1 year high of $61.97. The company has a market cap of $215.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.93.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

