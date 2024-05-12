Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 337,182 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,898 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Antero Resources worth $7,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 41,950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AR shares. Morgan Stanley raised Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.08.

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $736,356.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,805,090.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $736,356.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,805,090.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $6,004,774.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 877,280 shares of company stock valued at $26,212,305 over the last three months. 5.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AR opened at $33.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.60 and a beta of 3.27. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $34.99.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 0.18%. On average, analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

