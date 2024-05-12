Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Purchases 55,263 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 625,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,263 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.45% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $7,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KW. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 313.0% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the third quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Performance

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $17.43.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($1.44). Kennedy-Wilson had a negative return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $140.10 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennedy-Wilson Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.37%.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

