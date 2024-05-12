Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Lowers Stock Position in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its position in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 895,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,775 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Adeia were worth $11,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADEA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adeia by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 869,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,772,000 after acquiring an additional 26,609 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Adeia by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,105,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,083,000 after purchasing an additional 405,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adeia by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 20,622 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Adeia by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Adeia by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 518,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after buying an additional 48,430 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Adeia stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 1.43. Adeia Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $13.39.

Adeia ( NASDAQ:ADEA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.23 million. Adeia had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 11.06%. Analysts predict that Adeia Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADEA. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Adeia in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

