Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Lowers Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 61,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of AZN opened at $77.18 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $77.93. The company has a market capitalization of $239.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

