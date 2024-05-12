Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $8.99 Million Stock Holdings in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 632,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,753 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $8,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,336,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 114,506 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 181,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 36,890 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 573,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 67,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Talos Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 468,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.77 per share, for a total transaction of $5,985,669.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,216,510 shares in the company, valued at $449,714,832.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Talos Energy Trading Down 3.2 %

TALO stock opened at $12.49 on Friday. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $17.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.43 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average is $13.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $384.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.90 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TALO shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Talos Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens cut their price target on Talos Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Talos Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark cut their price target on Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.94.

Talos Energy Profile

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

