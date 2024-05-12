Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $449,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIL. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth $218,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.56 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.21 and a fifty-two week high of $91.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.58.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

