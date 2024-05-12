Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $12.60 Million Stock Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,231,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,645 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.17% of New York Community Bancorp worth $12,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1,237.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 484,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,324,000 after acquiring an additional 447,937 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,755,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 212.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,601 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 108,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 47,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 173,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Community Bancorp

In related news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 27,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,377.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Compass Point lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.39.

Read Our Latest Report on NYCB

New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 3.9 %

NYCB stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 345.00 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.76. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2,000.00%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.