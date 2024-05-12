Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Buys Shares of 120,345 Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 120,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.14% of Douglas Elliman at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 59.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Douglas Elliman Price Performance
NYSE DOUG opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.93. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $3.24.
Douglas Elliman Profile
Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.
