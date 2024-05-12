Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Acquires Shares of 18,133 Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,133 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.19% of Frequency Electronics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 51.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Frequency Electronics news, Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.94 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,602,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,926,921.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 12,947 shares of company stock valued at $127,590 in the last three months. 26.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FEIM opened at $9.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.91 million, a PE ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 0.49. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $11.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter.

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.

