The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Timken by 19.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Timken by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timken during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 21.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Timken by 45.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Timken alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 29,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $2,590,235.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,995 shares in the company, valued at $7,590,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 29,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $2,590,235.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,995 shares in the company, valued at $7,590,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $1,781,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,678,122.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,006 shares of company stock worth $5,269,636 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Timken Stock Performance

NYSE:TKR opened at $91.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $95.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.51.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.27. Timken had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Timken from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Timken in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TKR

About Timken

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.