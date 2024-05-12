The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Declares Dividend of $0.20

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.2039 per share on Thursday, May 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This is a positive change from The Swatch Group’s previous dividend of $0.19.
The Swatch Group Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of The Swatch Group stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. The Swatch Group has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $16.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.13.
