The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by Kinsale Capital Group Inc.

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the quarter. Progressive makes up approximately 1.7% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Giverny Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.9% in the third quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 501,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,849,000 after purchasing an additional 14,022 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.9% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 155,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. Invesco LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 168,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Progressive from $279.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.88.

Progressive Stock Up 1.0 %

Progressive stock traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,128,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,094. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.73 and its 200 day moving average is $181.64. The company has a market cap of $126.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $217.77.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,485.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,139 shares of company stock valued at $7,458,139 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

