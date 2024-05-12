The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 503,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,967 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $18,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KHC. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 6.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 21,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 804,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,052,000 after acquiring an additional 198,025 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.24. 6,267,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,753,751. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $40.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.90.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.