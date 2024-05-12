The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,301 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 20,450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 11,043 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 206,025 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $62,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.9% in the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.3% in the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,797 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Home Depot by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 299,293 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $90,436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $417.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $346.43. 3,413,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,500,359. The business has a fifty day moving average of $358.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The company has a market capitalization of $343.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.60%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

